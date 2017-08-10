Movie censorship

‘Smriti Irani behind my exit; ministry told me not to clear Bajrangi Bhaijaan’: Pahlaj Nihalani

‘Anurag Kashyap uses the censor board to promote his films,’ the filmmaker tells Lehren TV in an interview.

by 
Pahlaj Nihalani | Lehren TV

Pahlaj Nihalani is not going to go quietly.

Days after he was sacked as Central Board of Film Certification chairperson, the Hindi film producer made a series of sensational allegations and disparaging remarks about the recently appointed Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, the Home Ministry, Kabir Khan and Anurag Kashyap in an interview with eminent journalist Bharathi S Pradhan for the YouTube channel Lehren TV.

Indu Sarkar was the main issue... Smriti Irani is always an issue… Whichever ministry she has been a part of, she has made her presence felt,” he told Pradhan. “She told me, why are you not clearing Indu Sarkar without cuts? I said, I will go with the procedure. She wanted to show her presence in the I&B ministry and who bigger a target than me? She is a powerful minister wherever she goes.”

Nihalani was appointed censor board chairperson on January 19, 2015, and replaced with Prasoon Joshi on August 11, 2017. While in office, Nihalani led a moral crusade against filmmakers and bad-mouthed them in the media when they complained.

Nihalani displays the same truculence in his Lehren TV interview, claiming that “enemies” within the film industry had ganged up against him as soon as he was appointed to the post. He defended his tenure by claiming that he had cleared certain films despite pressure from the Centre, including Kabir Khan’s 2015 Id release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

“I got a call from the home ministry to not release the film on Id because of its title,” Nihalani told Pradhan, adding that the ministry thought that the movie was about a relationship between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman. The film’s writer, K Raghavendra Rao, was also writing a film for Nihalani at the time.

“I wrote three letters to the ministry asking them to see the picture according to the guidelines,” Nihalani claimed. “I have gone out of my way… then too I have been made a villain.”

Nihalani also lit into the movie’s director. “Kabir Khan is a useless fellow, unprofessional,” he said. “Without any reason and despite not facing problems, he has spoken against me.”

Nihalani also alleged that the ministry – he didn’t specify which one – told him not to clear Abhishek Chaubey’s drug trade-themed Udta Punjab (2016). “There was pressure from many places to not pass the movie,” he said. “After that, the revising committee gave it a date, and I passed the movie.”

Nihalani denied rumours that Lipstick Under My Burkha producer Ekta Kapoor, who is good friends with Smriti Irani, had anything to do with his exit, but he did say that the feminist drama, which was initially denied certification, benefitted tremendously from the proposed cuts: “If Lipstick didn’t get publicity, it would been a no-show.”

Another target of Nihalani’s vitriol was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has openly spoken out against the former chairperson’s arbitrary and high-handed ways. Nihalani claimed that Kashyap created controversies around his low-budget films in order to benefit from the ensuing publicity – “He used the censor board to market the films that he knew would not run.”

Kashyap’s two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) was released before Nihalani’s tenure. Nihalani claimed that Kashyap re-inserted profanity that had been cut out into the final release.

Saying that he had now been relieved of the “crown of thorns”, Nihalani said about his successor, “Prasoon Joshi is a very nice man, he will have to reap the fruit of my sins and good deeds.”

Play
Pahlaj Nihalani's interview to Lehren TV.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Hans Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

Play

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.