Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Wang Quan’an will write and direct a political thriller set in the Trump era, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be set around American president Donald Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Quan’an’s previous films include Tuya’s Marriage (2006) and Apart Together (2010). The movie is targetting a 2018 release.

Described as a tale of “greed, vengeance, sex and ambition”, the film will follow Harris, an architect who desperately wants to design the wall. Harris seduces a “powerful woman with the right connections to secure his bid, only to find himself trapped within his own manipulations,” added the publication. “The summary also makes a note of an ominous border-wall technology ‘sought by the decision makers.’” This will be the director’s first feature in English.