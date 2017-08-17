The teaser for Dominic Arun’s Tharangam The Curious Case of Kallan Pavithran has no visuals. “This teaser is all about voices....our voices,” it says. Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, the film is believed to be a dark comedy and marks Tamil actor Dhanush’s debut as a producer in Malayalam. The teaser features voices that are in conversation with God.

The film will reportedly introduce 30 new actors. The cast includes Balu Varghese, Santhy Balachandran, Neha Iyer, Vijayaraghavan, Alancier, Manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan and Dileesh Pothan.