After an enigmatic teaser, the full-fledged trailer for Tamil star Ajith’s new movie Vivegam is finally out. And none too soon: the movie’s release is barely days away, on August 24.

Vivegam marks Ajith’s latest collaboration with Siva after Veeram (2014) and Vedhalam (2015). Ajith plays Army officer AK, who battles his adversaries in exotic locations in real time and slow motion. The cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi. It’s an Ajith show all the way, a showcase for the star’s charisma and cool quotient and his ability to make the numerous stunts look effortless. Ajith’s trademark insouciance is give full-throated expression in the punch lines: “Who I am is not decided by me. It’s decided by the person standing in front of me.”