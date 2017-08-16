The release date of Kaalakaandi, Akshat Verma’s follow-up to Delhi Belly (2011) that stars Saif Ali Khan, has been postponed. The film’s producers, Cinestaan Film Company, said in a statement that the movie was pushed back so that they could have “sufficient time” to deal with the cuts suggested by the Central Board for Film Certification. Kaalakaandi was originally scheduled to be released on September 8.

The website Quint speculated that CBFC had ordered 73 cuts in Kaalakaandi. A source from the board told the website, “Kaalakaandi makes Delhi Belly look like a Disney film. When Delhi Belly was released there were waves of shock and disbelief among the public at the torrent of profanities. But Kaalakaandi sets an all-new benchmark of expletives.”

A new release date has not been announced for the black comedy, which takes place over one night. Although the CBFC’s controversial chairperson, Pahlaj Nihalani, was sacked last week and replaced by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Kaalakaandi was certified during Nihalani’s tenure.