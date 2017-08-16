After four Indians leaked the fourth episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones online, a fresh leak appear to have arrived. This time, it is from Spain.

A Reddit post in the Game of Thrones-based subreddit r/freefolk claims that HBO Spain telecast an hour’s worth of the sixth episode of Game of Thrones’ new season. The Reddit user ‘kingrdgz’ attached a photo, along with the post, which shows a part from episode six that was not shown in the episode’s trailer that was released on Monday. Other users have shared video clips, images and gifs from the episode as well.

HBO was recently subject to a massive cyber-hack, after which episodes of some of its shows were leaked online.