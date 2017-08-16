Daniel Craig has squashed rumours and reports that he has agreed to play James Bond in two more films. In an interview to the American radio station Magic, the 49-year-old British actor said, “I would hate to burst the bubble here, but no decision has been made at the moment, there’s a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed… I’m not holding out for money or doing anything like that, it’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment. I know they are desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it but there is no decision just yet.”

Recent reports have asserted that Craig will be back as the British secret agent in the lucrative franchise. According to the British tabloid Mirror, Craig had “changed his mind and is set to sign up for his fifth Bond movie”. A New York Times report asserted that “Mr Craig’s return is a done deal”.

The new Bond movie is looking at a 2019 release.

Craig had famously told Time Out London in 2015 that he would “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” rather than play Bond again. Craig has portrayed Agent 007 in Casino Royale (2005), Quantum of Solace (2007), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Craig seems to be focusing on other roles, including Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy Logan Lucky, which co-stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver.