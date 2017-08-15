Aman has just discovered the dating app Tinder and cannot wait to use it. He swipes right for every woman that the app throws up within a 100-kilometre radius in Amritsar, but finds no match. Finally, a woman named Tanuja swipes right too and they get talking.

One night, Tanuja invites Aman over, and Aman finds out who Tanuja really is. A hint: it has something to do with celebrations in India and Pakistan. The Grapevine Films production stars Shivankit Singh Parihar, Nadeem Khan, Majinder Singh and Harmit.