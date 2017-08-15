In Lucknow, at the break of dawn, the sound of bells ringing from a nearby temple wake up an old man. He gets ready, collects milk in a jug and treks all the way to the temple to offer it to the deity. At the temple, he makes a garland and stays until the customary morning puja and returns. “So many people come here. When I see peace on their faces, I find peace too,” he says.

The short film Hind, directed by Sumit Aroraa and produced by Terribly Tiny Talkies, is about the old man and his relationship with the temple, with a twist at the end.