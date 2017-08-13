The eleventh edition of the reality television show Bigg Boss will be telecast from October 1 on the Colors channel. The show will have a mix of celebrities and non-celebrities like the previous edition, and will be hosted by Salman Khan, said an India Today report.

The new edition will reportedly have a “family feel”, as per a suggestion from Khan. “It’s been said that this year the common contestants are not been paid and they have to appear with their families on the show,” the report said. “So the show will have padosi, papa-mummy, chacha-chachi in the show.”

There will also be two homes rather than one in Lonavala in Maharashtra, presumably to accommodate the expanded guest list. Among the rumoured participants are actor Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Malik and Dhinchak Pooja.