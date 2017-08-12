Three years after the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother ended, it will get a spinoff, Deadline reported. Alison Bennet, one of the writers of the acclaimed comedy You’re The Worst, is a member of the scripting team of the spinoff, which is called How I Met Your Father.

Two previous attempts at a retread have failed. In 2013, a pilot starring Greta Gerwig, Nicholas D’Agosto, Drew Tarver and Andrew Santino was shot for How I Met Your Dad, but the project was not greenlit. In 2016, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker were hired to write a new script, but the plan was put on hold after they were made showrunners of This Is Us.

“The studio will try [developing a spinoff] with different writers,” Fox Television chairman Dana Walden told Deadline. “They will be starting from scratch. It’s one that’s been slowly cooked. If it’s the right idea the right execution, we’ll take that.”