After a controversy over writing credits, Hansal Mehta’s Simran is finally due for a release on September 15. The trailer for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer was released recently. The promotions for the comedy caper continue with Simran’s makers releasing the film’s first single Lagdi Hai Thaai.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has lyrics by Vayu, and has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi. The video of Lagdi Hai Thaai is set around a wedding where Ranaut’s character, Simran, dances with wild abandon. It may remind one of the wedding-themed London Thumakda from Queen (2014), which also the happened to be that film’s first promotional single.