Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released on the day the Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked. The damage has been done to the Akshay Kumar starrer, in which references to Arnab Goswami and the consumption of eggs by Brahmins has been excised.

Atomic Blonde has also arrived in India with its profanity and its love-making scenes chopped.