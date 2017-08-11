The Narendra Modi government doesn’t usually sack its appointees but a welcome exception has been made in the case of Pahlaj Nihalani. Months before the producer’s term as Central Board of Film Certification chairperson ended, the Centre has sacked him and replaced him with lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi.
Nihalani was named censor board chief on January 19, 2015. His incomplete tenure was marked by numerous contentious decisions, controversial pronouncements on films and filmmakers and a Teflon-coated attitude to criticism. Filmmakers have hailed his exit, which had been hinted at in the Mumbai entertainment media a few weeks ago.
As soon as the news broke, Twitterati got to doing what it does best. Here are some of the best reactions to Nihalani’s sacking.