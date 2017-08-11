The Narendra Modi government doesn’t usually sack its appointees but a welcome exception has been made in the case of Pahlaj Nihalani. Months before the producer’s term as Central Board of Film Certification chairperson ended, the Centre has sacked him and replaced him with lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi.

Nihalani was named censor board chief on January 19, 2015. His incomplete tenure was marked by numerous contentious decisions, controversial pronouncements on films and filmmakers and a Teflon-coated attitude to criticism. Filmmakers have hailed his exit, which had been hinted at in the Mumbai entertainment media a few weeks ago.

As soon as the news broke, Twitterati got to doing what it does best. Here are some of the best reactions to Nihalani’s sacking.

Pahlaj Nihalani sacked from the post of Censor Board's chief.



What we can expect in movies now pic.twitter.com/tB8DC7RPeZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 11, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani gets fired the same day Toilet Ek Prem Katha releases. Glad India is finally taking sanitation seriously. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 11, 2017

Prasoon Joshi to replace Pahlaj Nihalani as Censor Board chief? This just got interesting! Here's to positive and enduring change... — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 11, 2017

Jubilation! Pahlaj Nihalani ki chhutti ho gayi!!! — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 11, 2017

Kindly celebrate cautiously, Nihalani could be appointed to Niti Aayog or something. — DoUHaveTheFever? (@sidin) August 11, 2017

Never been happier to see #PahlajNihalani trend — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) August 11, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani sacked. Marketing budget of movies to go up. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 11, 2017

#PahlajNihalani sacked. Finally there is some hope for Virat Kohli's biopic. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 11, 2017