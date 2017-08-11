Malayalam Dulquer Salmaan will finally make his Bollywood debut in a road movie, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The 31-year-old actor has delivered critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in Malayalam and Tamil since his 2012 debut, Second Show. After winning hearts in Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days (2014), Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani (2015), Martin Prakkat’s Charlie (2015) and Rajeev Ravi’s Kammattipadam (2016), Salmaan will star in an untitled movie by Akarsh Khurana along with Irrfan and Mithila Palkar (Little Things, Girl In The City). Khurana has acted in The President is Coming (2009) and David (2013) and has written the screenplays of Krrish (2006), Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013).

The upcoming film will produced by ex-UTV head Ronnie Screwvala. Abhishek Bachchan was originally supposed to play Salmaan’s role, but he chose JP Dutta’s war film Paltan instead.