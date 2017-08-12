Robert Pattinson, best known for playing the heroic vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, can go to any lengths to get his favourite snack – a hot dog. In a short film produced by GQ magazine, Pattinson is seen stuck in a hotel room in New York, starving and yet unable to go out and get food for fear of being hunted by his fans and the paparazzi. He is manic, talking to himself, and realises, “I must be hungry.”

Suddenly, Pattinson spots a man outside the hotel eating a hot dog, and he gets obsessed with the snacks. Donning a cap, sunglasses and a jacket, a paranoid Pattinson manages to get out of his hotel. Then, he scampers all around the Big Apple till he finally finds a piece of a nice, juicy New York hot dog. “It’s just like I imagined,” Pattinson says in glee.

Robert Pattinson Desperately Needs a New York City Hot Dog is directed by Vikram Gandhi and written by Pattinson. Gandhi has previously directed the documentary Kumare (2013) and the 2016 Barack Obama biopic Barry (2016).