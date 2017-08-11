The second season of the acclaimed Netflix original series The Crown will be streamed from December 8. Claire Foy will be back as Queen Elizabeth II, while Matt Smith returns too as Prince Phillip.

Created by Peter Morgan and based on his play The Audience, the series goes behind the scenes of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign after the advent of the World War II . “The second season begins with soldiers in the British Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt and ends with the downfall of the Queen’s third prime minister, Harold Macmillan, after a devastating scandal,” said a Hollywood Reporter story. “The season explores the end of the age of deference and beginning of the 1960s revolutions.”

The new cast members include Matthew Goode as the Earl of Snowden and Michael C Hall as American President John F Kennedy.