The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Arindam Sil’s Dhananjoy with an A certificate, said a report in India Today. A change in the disclaimer note has also been suggested, added the report.

A courtroom drama, Dhananjoy revisits the case of Dhananjoy Chatterjee, a security guard in Kolkata who was convicted and hanged for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Hetal Parikh. The movie had been referred to censor board chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani because the Kolkata examining committee members could not reach a consensus about its certification.

Dhananjoy will be released as scheduled on August 11.