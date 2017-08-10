The trailer of Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi launches into high-decibel drama as soon as it opens. Set in Agra, Bhoomi has Sanjay Dutt as the doting father of Aditi Rao Hydari’s titular character. After she is sexually assaulted by the villain (played by Sharad Kelkar) and her reputation is torn to shreds, Dutt’s patriarch gets to work.

As Kelkar’s villain says, “Save the Water is a phrase popular in Dholpur. Save the Daughter will be famous in Agra.”

Produced by T-series and Legend Studios, Bhoomi will be released on September 22.