Earlier this week, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he would begin shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s next film in October. According to a report in Spotboye, Manjule’s film is called Jhund and is a biopic of Vijay Barse, a retired school teacher from Pune who set up the Slum Soccer programme to train underprivileged children in football. “Team Nagraj had met Barse in Pune. He has given an NOC,” said Spotboye. “This implies that the film’s rights have been bought and there is nothing unofficial about it... Slum Soccer not only uses football to engage with children but also supplement their education and impart social messages like sanitation, life skills and gender equality,” added the website.

Jhund marks Manjule’s debut in Hindi films after Fandry and Sairat.