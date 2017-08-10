In the trailer of CV Kumar’s Maayavan, a string of murders leads to the creation of Project Maayavan, an extensive manhunt for a mysterious murderer. A masked man lurks in the background as the police investigates the possibility of a ghost.

Touted as a scientific thriller, the cast includes Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, and Daniel Balaji. Shroff makes a brief appearance in military fatigues and utters the cryptic line, “In your one lifetime, I’ve managed to see five lives of mine.”

Slated for a September release, the screenplay and dialogue are by Nalan Kumaraswamy and the music is by Ghibran.