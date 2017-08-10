Streaming giant Netflix has acquired the new Coen brothers project The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, said a report in Indiewire. The Western will be premiered on Netflix in 2018. The series comprises six stories set on the American frontier, with Tim Blake Nelson in the role of Buster Scruggs, added the publication.

“We’re streaming mother f––ers!” Joel and Ethan Coen said in a press statement.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Content.