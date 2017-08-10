Streaming service Netflix has paid Rs 25.5 crore for the rights of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, according to Mint. The acquisition will take the movies to audiences across 192 countries where Netflix is present.

The newspaper quoted a Netflix executive as saying, “On the content front we are doubling down on Indian investment to curate a compelling content library encompassing original and licensed titles.”

Netflix “entered India 18 months ago and was ranked No. 9 among video-streaming apps in terms of monthly active usage in the first half of this year, on the basis of data collected across Android phones by app analytics firm App Annie Inc,” the newspaper added.

The announcement follows the news that Netflix will produce three original series in India: adaptations of the novels Sacred Games and Selection Day and Again, based on the adventures of a female detective. Netflix will be setting up an office in Mumbai later this year, Mint added.