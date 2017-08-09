Suman Ghosh, director of The Argumentative Indian, the documentary about the life and work of Amartya Sen, has formally rejected the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification. He mailed his response to the censor board’s directive on August 5.

The CBFC had refused to certify Ghosh’s film and asked him to cut certain words and phrases said by Sen on camera. These included, among others, “Cow”, “Gujarat”, “Hindu India” and “Hindutva view of India.” Following Ghosh’s formal refusal to carry out the cuts, the movie will make its way to the censor board’s revising committee in Mumbai. If the matter is not resolved there, Ghosh will appeal to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal to get his film certified.

The Argumentative Indian is Ghosh’s second documentary on Sen. He earlier made the 2011 documentary Amartya Sen: A Life Reexamined.