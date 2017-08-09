It is official. Amitabh Bachchan is going to shoot for Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s film in October right after his finishes work on Thugs of Hindostan. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Bachchan gave a list of big-name films that he will be shooting for in 2017 and the next year, which includes Manjule’s untitled movie.

Bachchan recently wrapped up the shoot for Umesh Shukla’s comedy film 102 Not Out, in which he plays a man trying to break the record of being the oldest in the world. After that, Bachchan will shoot for the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in August. The next month, he will work on Thugs of Hindostan. Manjule will begin shooting his film in October.

Thereafter, the septuagenarian will shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film Dragon. He is also doing films with Kabir Khan, R Balki and Shoojit Sircar.

Bachchan attributes his packed schedule to his art of time management. “And please don’t ask me to slow down. I am not here to conquer peaks or design a formula for success,” he said. “I am here to do a job. I need to work, I like to work and I am fortunate that there are some that consider me for work.”