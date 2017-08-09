Mahesh Babu gifts his fans a second teaser of his upcoming action thriller Spyder on his birthday. Babu plays a spy out to stop a bio-terrorist (SJ Suryah) in his tracks.

Spyder is Mahesh Babu’s first bi-lingual film. It will be released in both Telugu and Tamil. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead.

A mask-wearing Suryah, looking like Scarecrow from Batman Begins, says menacingly in the trailer, “I also contribute to keeping the population under control, like the government, an earthquake and a tsunami.” This is followed by Mahesh Babu beating up baddies and going about his spy business. He also gets a conversation-at-the-table scene with Suryah’s character.

Spyder’s technical crew includes such stalwarts as cinematographer Santosh Sivan, editor A Sreekar Prasad and composer Harris Jayaraj. The film will be released on September 27.