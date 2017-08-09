Bollywood music composer Pritam is taking a sabbatical from work for at least a year and a half. The 46-year-old music director announced the news on his Facebook page.

Pritam has been working hard on numerous big-ticket films for the past two years: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dangal, Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He worked on the soundtrack of Raabta, but withdrew his name from the credits after a spat with the music compaby T-Series over the inclusion of a remixed track. Composing “over 25 songs, over 20 musicals and background music of Jagga Jasoos” was challenging and exhausting, the composer has said.