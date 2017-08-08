After he was named as a judge on the reality TV show Om Shanti Om, yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Yeh Hai India, which he has been promoting among his followers, Mumbai tabloid Mid Day reported.

Lomharsh’s directorial debut is a Swades-like narrative about a 25-year-old non-resident Indian who returns home and falls in love with his country after coming to terms with its many realities. The trailer was launched in Delhi by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.