Hollywood actor Ellen Page is known for her roles in Juno, the X-Men films and Inception. In the four-minute film Slack Jaw, the 30-year-old actor, who came out in 2014, gives an emotional dance performance.

The film is in line with some of Page’s choices over the last few years since she came out as lesbian, which include starring opposite Julianne Moore in Freeheld and producing Gaycation, a documentary series about gay lives across the world.

Slack Jaw has been choreographed by Emma Portner, who features in the film with Page. The film uses the style of the electro-pop band Sylvan Esso to create a dreamlike modern dance experience. Neither of the two performers uses dialogue but both are able to explore themes of love and sex, and the pressures of standing out from the crowd.