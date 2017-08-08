Amazon Studios has snapped up the rights to the upcoming biopic of Lucille Ball. Cate Blanchett will play the iconic US comedienne and producer, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Aaron Sorkin, the writer of West Wing and The Social Network, has written the screenplay.

The film will be an official version of Ball’s life and will be produced by her children. Ball gained fame in the 1950s with her roles in the classic American sitcoms I Love Lucy, The Lucy–Desi Comedy Hour, The Lucy Show, Here’s Lucy and Life with Lucy, which saw her win four Emmy awards.

Ball was the first woman in Hollywood to own a studio, Desilu Productions, which produced Star Trek. The company was later sold to Gulf + Western.

Deadline also reported that Javier Bardem is in talks to play Ball’s husband Desi Arnaz.