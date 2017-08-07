“In these times of hardships, just remember: We are Groot,” says David Hasselhoff, breaking into a dance in the new music video released by the makers of Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Hasselhoff featured in the disco-themed song Inferno, which ran during the closing credits of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). In an extended music video directed by David Yarovesky, Hasselhoff is clad in a sequined shirt and is accompanied by actors Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Zoe Saldana. The video was released by Gunn on his Facebook page.

Marvel patriarch Stan Lee also makes a short appearance in the video, along with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.