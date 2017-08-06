Here is an unusual way to mark Friendship Day: five short films grouped under the head Unsaid and featuring people talking about their friends. The characters are all in silhouette but their confessions about their friendships are out in the open. One talks about breaking up a childhood bond, another about being too busy for mates, the third about a devastating suicide.

“This format is an experiment with intent to be candid with faceless confessions of things in a friendship that are left unsaid,” said a press release. “The effort with this experiment is to move beyond the face of the narrator/performer and engage with the story itself, which explains its treatment and form.”