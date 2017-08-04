What’s the best way to recreate the 1980s? Recreate a tune by India’s disco king Bappi Lahiri.

Daddy, Ashim Ahluwali’s biopic of Mumbai crime boss Arun Gawli, is set around the don’s rise in the 1970s and ’80s against the backdrop of the mill strikes. One of the songs used in the film is a remix of a discarded Lahiri tune from Dance Dance (1987) starring Mithun Chakraborty. Zindagi Meri Dance Dance, which was originally recorded by Alisha Chinai, has been reworked by Norwegian DJ Olefonken. The video has Gawli (Arjun Rampal) enter a Mumbai dance bar and look on as two dancers, one of whom is Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Ahluwalia’s three-years-in-production passion project will be released on September 8.

Play Zindagi Meri Dance Dance.

Here’s the original.