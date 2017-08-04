Hardly a week goes by without an incident involving Pahlaj Nihalani and censorship. The Teflon-coated Central Board of Film Certification chief, who has defended the decision to demand 48 cuts in Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, is a regular target of ridicule, anger and criticism, but he has the support of rabble-rousing Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy.

The Rajya Sabha MP has given Nihalani a pat on the back for his moral crusade against filmmakers. “Keep at it,” was the litigation-friendly MP’s advice.

Bollywood,Tamil etc., films blindly ape public display of decadent West's mores on sex, justifying even eve teasing. Nihilani keep at it — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 3, 2017

Nihalani was grateful for Swamy’s support.

Following guidelines and doing my job with utmost sincerity! https://t.co/L6W1oJv4jr — Pahlaj Nihalani (@NihalaniPahlaj) August 3, 2017

Not everybody thinks that Nihalani should “keep at it”.

Does even a day pass when Pahlaj Nihalani does not embarrass India? — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) August 2, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani caught #PantsDown ..

He produced films where Women wore Pants

(Must be some rubbish film)

But he is censoring Pants now pic.twitter.com/l17J3RLckJ — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) August 3, 2017

Reason, why Nihalani doesn't want to see females in jeans. He likes dresses of his own films like Shola Aur Shabnam. #SackNihalani pic.twitter.com/R8HkwTSaak — Indu Gupta (@NeelInduNeel) August 3, 2017

Swamy also later appeared on a panel discussion on the television channel Mirror Now to support Nihalani’s decision to censor Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The only films and television shows that should be offered in India should be “Hindutva-friendly” because anything else could be easily accessed by children and easily corrupt them, Swamy declared.

The film’s director, Kushan Nandy, had alleged that a censor board member made derogatory remarks about his producer Kiran Shroff and her clothes. Swamy said that Indian women should be encouraged to wear saris and salwar kameezes, since “tight clothes in hot climates” have an adverse effect on the reproductive system.