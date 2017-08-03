R Balki’s PadMan, loosely based on low-cost sanitary napkin manufacturer Arunachalam Muruganantham, will be released on April 13, 2018.

Akshay Kumar plays a version of Muruganantham, and he has Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor for company. Produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna, the best-selling author and interior designer, PadMan continues Kumar’s foray into movies based on social upliftment. The film is set in Varanasi, and will follow our hero’s efforts in spreading awareness about menstruation and sanitary health among the women of his village.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, in which Kumar builds toilets in his village, will be released earlier, on August 11.