Hindi television channel Life OK, soon to be re-branded as Star Bharat, will host Om Shanti Om, a reality show for bhajan singers. The show, produced by Colosceum Media, will be judged by actor Sonakshi Sinha, composer Shekar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor. According to a report in The Indian Express, yoga guru Ramdev will be the “Maha judge” of the show.

Fourteen contestants will compete for the title. Colosceum Media has previously produced Roadies, Splitsvilla and Masterchef India.

“More than a competition, Om Shanti Om will majorly present spirituality in a broader space,” a source told the publication. “With the youth having no knowledge about bhajans, the makers want to introduce them to the new world, in a style that resonates with them. Baba Ramdev will share his insights and teachings with the contestants and audience.”

The show will also feature performances by bhajan singers. Actor Ranveer Singh will be the first guest on the show, according to another report.