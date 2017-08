The animated short film In a Heartbeat is simplicity itself – a boy sees the object of his affection and his heart leaps out of his body in merry pursuit. Does rejection lie ahead? Bullying? Heartbreak? Directed by Beth David and Esteban Bravo and produced by the Ringling College of Art and Design, In a Heartbeat’s power lies in its direct approach to matters of the heart, its inclusive approach to sexuality, the lovely animation, and the adorable pink blob that refuses to maintain boundaries.

