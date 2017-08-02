The trailer of Secret Superstar may remind some of Taare Zameen Par (2007) and with good reason. Once again, a kid has dreams that are not shared by her parents. Once again, the mother is understanding but the father is a brute. And, once again, the kid finds a mentor who is brimming with pop philosophy.

Insia (Zaira Wasim from Dangal) from Baroda wants to be a singer. Her mother quietly supports her while her father destroys the strings of her guitar without saying a word. Left with no choice, she shoots a video of herself, singing while playing the guitar, and wearing a burqa thereby hiding her face. Insia uploads it on the internet and instantaneously becomes a ‘secret superstar’.

Circumstances lead Insia to meet musical sensation Shakti Kumar (Aamir Khan, in a supporting role) who is flashy and a little flirtatious. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar has music by Amit Trivedi. The film will be released in the Diwali week on October 19.

