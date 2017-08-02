Priyanka Chopra’s foray into regional cinema as a producer continues. Her 2016 Marathi production Ventilator, which was a box office hit, will now have a Malayalam version, also backed by her company. Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, confirmed the news to the Deccan Chronicle newspaper. The slice-of-life drama, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, revolves around a family whose eldest member becomes comatose days before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ventilator won three National Film Awards this year, including Best Director (Mapuskar), Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Chopra does not seem to have any Hindi films in the bag, and is focusing on her Hollywood career. She continues to invest in regional cinema, and her upcoming films include the Punjabi film Sarvann, the Marathi film Kay Re Rascalaa and the Sikkimese film Pahuna, directed by Pakhi Tyrewala.