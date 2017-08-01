Damp biscuits break off and fall, water in taps run out and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) and Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) struggle with “gent’s problems” in the innuendo-laden trailer for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. A hilarious dialogue sequence between Pednekar’s character and her mother sets the tone for the humour. “A women’s body is a treasure of secrets, which is locked inside a locked cave,” Sugandha’s mother explains. “The cave only opens on the wedding night, not for the 40 thieves, but only for Ali Baba.” Prompt comes the reply, “What if Ali Baba never reaches the cave?”

An official remake of the Tamil romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been helmed by the original film’s director, RS Prasanna and written by Hitesh Kewalya. The Eros International production, presented by Aanand L Rai (Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa), will be released on September 1.