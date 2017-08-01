What Happened to Monday is the epitome of the high-concept Hollywood film. In a not-too-distant future, in which the world is threatened by overpopulation, governments have adopted a stringent one-child policy. Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) stars as seven identical sisters, who attempt to maintain their cover and prevent the government from finding them. The movie will be released on the Netflix streaming service on August 18. It has been directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow) and also stars William Defoe and Glenn Close.

