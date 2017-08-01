Sejal (Anushka Sharma) has lost her engagement ring. Where and how, she doesn’t know, but she will not leave Europe until she finds it. Although there are less expensive ways of travelling through the continent, this is the premise on which Imtiaz Ali hangs his latest romance.

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is Harry, the guide who helps Sejal find her ring and love in the process. Shot by KU Mohanan in some of Europe’s prettiest locations, including Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Budapest and Vienna, the August 4 release sees Ali and Khan paired up for the first time. This is also Khan’s fourth pairing with Sharma after her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Aanand L Rai’s upcoming movie, in which Khan plays a dwarf.

All photos from Jab Harry Met Sejal courtesy Red Chillies Entertainment.