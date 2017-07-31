US cable network HBO has been hacked, reported Entertainment Weekly. “EW has learned that upcoming episodes of a couple series and at least one alleged script or treatment have been put online by hackers who breached the company’s systems — with more threatened to be coming soon,” the magazine said. “Upcoming episodes of Ballers and Room 104 have apparently been put online. There is also written material that’s allegedly from next week’s fourth episode of Game of Thrones.”

HBO, which distributes Game of Thrones around the world, has not confirmed what exactly has been stolen in the cyber attack. In a statement, the network said, “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

Hackers have reportedly obtained 1.5 terabytes of date and have threatened that more data will be released soon. The hack was announced through an email sent to reporters on Sunday that read “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”