Ever since they shot to fame with Raam Reddy’s Thithi (2016), Channegowda and Singrigowda have played Gaddappa and Century Gowda, which are their nicknames as well as the names of their characters in Thithi, in film after film. On August 4, the aged movie icons will reprise the roles of Gaddappa and Century Gowda in Thathana Thithi Mommagana Prastha (Grandfather’s funeral, grandson’s first night), a Kannada comedy directed by debutant Krishna Chandra.

“I have imagined it as part two of Thithi,” Chandra told Scroll.in. “It is a full-fledged comedy designed to make you laugh. There is no message that the film would like to give its audiences. The dialogues alone will entertain audiences.” A series of double entendres make up the trailer of the film.

Why did he choose to cast the two farmers-turned-actors in his film? “Gaddappa and Century Gowda were a hit in Thithi. I wanted to recreate that,” said Chandra. “I wanted to name the film ‘Thithi to Prastha’ (funeral to first night) but the censors did not give me permission for that.”

Apart from Gaddappa and Century Gowda, the film also stars Thammanna, who was also in Thithi, and actor Shubha Poonja.