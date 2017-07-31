After the immensely successful Baahubali films, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Prabhas are planning on making another movie together, reported the Bollywood Hungama website.

“They (Rajamouli and Prabhas) are planning to come together again,” an unnamed source told the website. “In fact they started discussing their post-Baahubali collaboration even while shooting of Baahubali was still on. But post the release they are constantly in touch and they’ve zeroed in on an idea which both have liked.”

Rajamouli and Prabhas had collaborated for the first time in the Telugu action film Chhatrapati (2005). Prabhas will be seen next in Sujeeth’s multilingual action thriller Saaho, alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay.