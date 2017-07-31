Actor and comedian Shiva will reprise his role as the parodied Tamil hero in the sequel to Tamizh Padam (2010), reported the New Indian Express newspaper.

Starring Shiva along with Disha Pandey, Manobala, Venniradai Moorthy and MS Bhaskar, Tamizh Padam was a wicked spoof of Tamil cinema’s cliched plots, characters and iconic sequences. Like the 2010 film, the sequel too will be produced by Y Not Studios and directed by CS Amudhan. “The script is ready, but it’s too early to reveal much about the project,” Amudhan said. “The casting is happening, and as of now, only Shiva is confirmed. The crew will mostly be the same people who worked with me last time, and shooting will commence in two months.”