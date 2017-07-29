Priyanka Chopra will star in a comedy series revolving around a former Bollywood star who grapples with American suburbia. The series is being developed by the ABC network, according to a Variety report, and is based on the life of 1990s star Madhuri Dixit, who is also one of the executive producers. “The currently untitled single-camera series would follow a former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colorful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town,” said the report.

The pilot is being written by Sri Rao, who has previously worked on What Goes On, General Hospital: Night Shift and Baar Baar Dekho. Dixit’s husband, Sriram Nene, is also executive producing.

Priyanka Chopra is currently starring in another ABC series, Quantico, whose third season will be premiered in January next year. Chopra’s last big-screen release, Baywatch, was a moderate box office success and received mostly negative reviews.