Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen in the anthology film Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Shaitan, David). A 33-second teaser shows flashes of Salmaan and co-star Neha Sharma along with shots of Army soldiers, a brawl, and a mysterious man with a gun. Made simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam, Solo is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

Salmaan was last seen in the Malayalam drama Comrade in America. He also shared his first look as Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati, the Savitri biopic in which he is starring. Like Solo, Mahanati is also a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil. Keerthy Suresh plays the legendary movie star Savitri, while Salmaan plays Gemini Ganesan, her frequent co-star and husband. The black-and-white poster featured a quote by Ganesan, “What if we have only one life to live?” Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an important role.