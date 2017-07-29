INTERVIEW

Govind Nihalani on his first Marathi movie ‘Ti Ani Itar’: ‘It’s about living between guilt and fear’

Based on Manjula Padmanabhan’s play ‘Lights Out’, the movie examines the conflict between doing the right thing and evading responsibility.

by 
Ti Ani Itar | Ouranos Creatives

A new film by Govind Nihalani 13 years after Dev (2004) should have been cause for celebration, but his new film Ti Ani Itar – his first in Marathi – slipped into the cinemas with barely a murmur.

For Ti Ani Itar (She And The Others), Nihalani has once again picked a play, Lights Out (1984) by Manjula Padmanabhan, whose sci-fi play Harvest (1997) had inspired his Deham (2001). “I have been thinking about this film for a long time, ever since I read the play,” Nihalani told Scroll.in. “I feel that today, this kind of subject will be fairly sympathetically accepted. And Marathi audiences are more receptive to new content than viewers of any other language.”

Padmanabhan’s play is about a party in a middle class home that disturbed by a young girl’s heart-rending screams from an under-construction building across the street, as she is raped by a group of men. It is revealed during the conversations between the hosts and guests that this is a regular occurrence, and they have learnt to draw the curtains and ignore the sounds. They all admit that something should be done about it, but nobody has the courage to lodge a police complaint.

Play
Ti and Itar (2017).

Nihalani got Shanta Gokhale to adapt the play into Marathi, and cast some fine actors. He then shot the film in 13 days on the sound stage of Rajkamal Studio (where he also has his office). The play is mostly set in the apartment of Naina (Sonali Kulkarni) and Aniruddha (Subodh Bhave) and their two children, but the outside is brought in when their party mood is disrupted by the screams. Their domestic help Rinku (Suman Patel) from Jharkhand claims the girl is speaking her language, and is traumatised by the thought that it could be her next. Finally, it is Janki, a journalist in the group (Amruta Subhash) who breaks the wall of fear and apathy.

“I wanted to rehearse with the actors, but there was no time,” Nihalani said. “So what I did was that I gave the original English play and the Marathi version to them to read and then told them to put aside both and improvise the scenes and dialogue. The result was a wonderful mix of the written lines and the actors’ own thoughts and experiences from their lives.”

Nihalani said he “acted as a referee” to decide what bits to retain and what to alter. “They knew the essence of the scenes, and I would tell them what was required to be achieved in each scene and they contributed to it,” he said. “Then I got an assistant to write down what they had come up with and that became the script. And I shot with sync sound, so that the intensity of the emotions is retained.”

It helped that the actors – mostly from a theatre background – knew each other well. That ease and camaraderie came across well on screen. “The way the actors relate to the characters and to each other, is very important to create the text for a film,” Nihalani said. “Because a film is not just spoken word; I wanted spontaneity too, and this experiment enabled me achieve that. The actors caught the sur of the text beautifully.”

Subodh Bhave in ‘Ti Ani Itar’. Image credit: Ouranos Creatives.
Subodh Bhave in ‘Ti Ani Itar’. Image credit: Ouranos Creatives.

Setting the play in an apartment brings out the claustrophobia felt by Naina. She is a singer – the launch of her album is the occasion for the party – and the fact that she is living within the vicinity of evil disturbs her mentally and affects her voice. However, neither Naina nor anyone else in the building wants to get involved.

“The fear of being drawn into police matters is obvious, what I found compelling about the play is far deeper,” Nihalani said. “It forced me to define to myself what the main issue was. Living in a cosmopolitan metropolis has its own compulsions, its environmental and social problems that we have to negotiate. The film is essentially about the sense of responsibility. The conflict between the guilt one feels at not getting involved with the fear of the implications that it could have on your physical existence and that of your family. There are no easy solutions, it is about the various shades and nuances we are forced to take decisions about and then come to making a choice. We live between these two levels of guilt and fear, because even if we want to be responsible citizens, we know that honesty is not the highest virtue in our society.”

The movie examines the “path of rationalisation”, he added. “Then some people take a step to do something, and you feel relieved, but also feel threatened,” he said. “The real choice comes now – do you offer support to that person or do you quietly withdraw. For me, it is a triangle between responsibility as a citizen, responsibility as a human being and the situation of society – how do you negotiate that?”

The film does not pass judgment against those who choose not to confront the situation, those who draw the curtains and shut out what they do not want to see or hear. But it does not let them completely off the hook either. When Aniruddha describes in graphic detail what he saw, his friends are shocked and that is perhaps what pushes Janki to take action and pulls the rest into the circle of fire too. As the tagline of the film says, “Silence is not an option.”

Nihalani is slightly annoyed at criticism that the film looks like a play. “The technology of the medium today allows you to be above all this,” he argued. “How do you derive these definitions? If there are more words it is theatre, if there are less words it is film? You have to break the tyranny of such definitions in your art.”

Before Nihalani started work on Ti and Itar, he had been hard at work on an animation film, titled Fly Kamlu Fly, and it is almost complete now. He also plans more films in Marathi because he believes that Marathi cinema is in a good space. “Language never comes alone, it comes along with a culture, and this culture has a lot of vigour,” he said.

Marathi star Sachin Pilgaonkar makes a special appearance in the movie as himself; not as the actor but as the Urdu poet Sachin Shafaq (his pen name means twilight). “It is not commonly known that he writes poetry in Urdu,” Nihanali revealed. “He has never published, and this is the first time one of his poems has been sung in a film. So we decided to call Naina’s album Rooh-e-Shafaq.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.